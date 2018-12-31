Menu
Shorten gets his groove on at music festival

by Jonathon Moran
31st Dec 2018 1:03 PM
WITH his three-day growth on show, Labor Leader Bill Shorten got his New Year music vibe on at the iconic Falls Festival.

The Federal Opposition Leader was spotted side of stage as multiple ARIA Award winner Amy Shark performed in Lorne yesterday.

The 51-year-old was accompanied by wife Chloe, daughter of former Governor-General Quentin Bryce, dressed in a black Falls Festival hoodie.

 

Bill and Chloe Shorten at the Falls Festival in Lorne, Victoria.
The low key couple arrived on site around 3pm and stayed into the early evening.

As well as watching Shark, whose biggest hits include Adore and I Said Hi, they also did a site tour and caught Jack Riverâ€™s set before leaving.

Mr Shorten is currently on a summer break, due to return to his official post after the Christmas break in early January.

