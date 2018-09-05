Bikini model sitting not so pretty in jail

A BIKINI model with a lengthy rap sheet has sparred with a Supreme Court judge, who told her she was a very high risk of committing further crimes if released on bail.

Patrice Ruby Poutu, 31, formerly of Chevron Island on the Gold Coast, represented herself in court before Justice Martin Burns yesterday in her bid for freedom.

Poutu has been in prison for 41 days after her bail was revoked in Southport Magistrates Court on July 26.

She is facing charges of stealing a car, wilful damage, trespass, drug possession and breach of bail, prosecutors told the court.

Justice Burns said that the prosecution case against Poutu "would appear to be strong… in almost all instances".

Poutu asked Justice Burns if he might be able to sentence her immediately, which he was unable to do.

Facebook image of Patrice Ruby Poutu

Poutu had a combative exchange with Justice Burns after he told her she did not appear to be a good candidate for bail, told her, "Don't interrupt me."

"How can I change it so that I am a good candidate?" Poutu asked.

"You can't, sit down," Justice Burns replied. "You are not a good candidate for bail Ms Poutu, you need to get that into your head."

In refusing her request, Justice Burns agreed with the prosecutors, who argued the court could have little confidence Poutu would comply with her strict bail conditions.

"I suspect she is someone who has an underlying drug problem," he said.

Poutu did not tell the court she had a drug problem, or submit details of a secure drug rehabilitation facility which would admit her, the court heard.

"She has not shown cause why her continued detention in custody is not justified," Justice Burns said.

Poutu will reappear in Southport Magistrates Court on September 17.