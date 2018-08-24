Menu
BIKINI GATE: Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan celebrating International Bikini Day with young travellers in Airlie Beach last Friday.
Politics

'Bikini-bashing' Deputy Premier should apologise: MP

Madura Mccormack
24th Aug 2018 6:00 AM
WHITSUNDAY MP Jason Costigan has wrung the International Bikini Day scandal in state parliament again, admonishing the Deputy Premier for her criticism of him.

After posting photos of himself with two 20-something bikini-clad visitors from the UK and the Netherlands on July 5, Mr Costigan was branded a "sleazebag" by the Queensland Deputy Premier, Jackie Trad.

The story dominated headlines in the national press, gained extensive coverage across most North Queensland radio networks and received a mention in the international media through the Daily Mail website.

He said industry and individuals around the world have backed his "unique campaign" of posing with a girl in a bikini.

Mr Costigan said his stunt had done more to promote the Whitsundays in four weeks than anything the state government had done.

Referring to Deputy Premier Jackie Trad as the "bikini bashing Deputy Premier" and "commissioner of the fun police", Mr Costigan said her comments about him should have triggered an apology.

