Bikies asked to leave Northern Rivers hot spot

OUTLAWED: Police from Tweed-Byron Local Area Command asked eight members of the nomads to leave Byron Bay on Sunday morning.

MEMBERS of a Queensland Outlaw Motorcycle Gang were asked to leave a Northern Rivers tourist hot-spot on Sunday morning.

The group of 30 bikies including some from the notorious Nomad gang who were wearing colours, while walking around Byron Bay when police intervened.

A Tweed-Byron Local Area Command police spokesman said eight members of an OMCG who had arrived with around 22 other bikies at Byron Bay were asked to leave at 11am.

"We don't allow OMCG members to walk around town in their colours for reasons of intimidation,” he said.