Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Bikie tensions like hit mafia Netflix show, court hears

by PATRICK BILLINGS
25th Mar 2021 11:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Interstate bikie tensions have been compared to popular Netflix mafia series Gomorrah by a Brisbane Magistrate.

Magistrate Noel Nunan has ordered the extradition of Jacob Peter Gorton, 31, to Western Australia to face a charge of arson of a Mercedes Benz.

Gorton was arrested on Monday in the Brisbane suburb of Milton in relation to a Perth shooting incident in March connected with a bikie, according to Queensland Police.

Magistrate Noel Nunan.
Magistrate Noel Nunan.

 

Mr Nunan said the Mercedes that Gorton allegedly torched was involved in the destruction of a stolen Porsche.

"The Porsche being involved in a drive-by shooting of an alleged Sergeant at Arms of a West Australian motorcycle club," he said.

Mr Nunan said Gorton fled to Queensland, was living in a unit in someone else's name and had changed his appearance.

When Queensland Police raided the unit they allegedly found mobile phones, laptops, ice pips and methamphetamine, he said.

"I'm told he fled Western Australia for fear of reprisal from presumably that motorcycle gang," he said.

In deciding bail Mr Nunan said he was satisfied that if Gorton was released today there would be an unacceptable risk of him not returning to Western Australia.

"He'd go into hiding or attempt to hide again given the fact that it involves motorcycle gangs and an alleged attempted murder and the stealing of very expensive vehicles which have been torched, as we see regularly on Netflix shows and programs like Gomorrah," he said.

Bail was refused.

Originally published as Bikie tensions like hit mafia Netflix show, court hears

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

court crime extradition jacob peter gorton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Who is Lismore’s new mayor, and what’s on her agenda?

        Premium Content Who is Lismore’s new mayor, and what’s on her agenda?

        News Even if she’s only our mayor for a few months, Vanessa Ekins plans to make a difference.

        South Lismore servo plan ‘has not considered safety impacts’

        Premium Content South Lismore servo plan ‘has not considered safety impacts’

        News Authorities concerned over plans at “extremely busy” intersection

        Fierce bidding expected at auction of blocks in Ballina

        Premium Content Fierce bidding expected at auction of blocks in Ballina

        News The previous stage of this estate was snapped up straight away

        ‘Pretty safe’: Surprising support for nuclear power

        Premium Content ‘Pretty safe’: Surprising support for nuclear power

        News “There are places in Australia that are away from population areas suitable for a...