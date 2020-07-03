Menu
A bikie boss is an unlikely hero who dragged an elderly woman from a burning house, dropping his beer and sprinting to the scene after hearing screams.
Bikie president saves elderly woman from burning home

by Anthony Dowsley
3rd Jul 2020 2:19 PM
A Bandido bikie has emerged as the man who saved an elderly woman from a burning Geelong house.

Geelong chapter president Cam Stankovski says he was having a beer in a mate's backyard in the Geelong suburb of Whittington when he heard a scream from a nearby house just after 8pm on Monday.

"I heard some screams from afar,'' he said. "It's a rough area, so it's not uncommon to hear screams. But it was the scream that made me react.''

Geelong chapter president Cam Stankovski
Mr Stankovski said he peered over the fence to see smoke coming from a neighbouring property in Solar Drive and ran towards the flames.

He said when he arrived at the front of the property, people were already trying to make their way in, but smoke, and a burning hot door handle made it tough.

After confirming there was someone trapped inside, Mr Stankovski said he rammed the door open.

With his Bandido T-shirt to cover his face from the smoke, he searched the house for the trapped resident, finding a woman in her 70s sitting in a reclining chair.

 

Cam Stankovski said he dragged the woman from her chair inside the burning house. Picture: Supplied
"I couldn't see,'' he said.

"I came across the elderly lady sitting on a recliner. At first she was battling me because she was in shock.

"Adrenaline kicked in and I picked her up and got her through the smoke.

"I was walking blind. It was all a bit of a blur until I got to the front door.''

The woman was taken to Geelong hospital in a stable condition. Firefighters took an hour to control the blaze.

Originally published as Bikie president drags old woman from burning home

He ran over after hearing screams from a burning home.
