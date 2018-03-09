BIKIE OPERATION: Police involvement investigated

OUTLAWED: NSW Police continue their zero tolerance towards OMCG member. In 2017 on Sunday August 20, police asked eight members of the Nomad outlaw motorcycle gang to leave Byron Bay as they were wearing colours.

POLICE have been cleared of any wrong-doing when they halted a cross-border run involving around 150 motorbike riders in Woodenbong last week.

After a joint-agency operation which targeted and disrupted activities of Hells Angels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang members from Queensland into New South Wales on Saturday, March 3, riders complained police had overstepped their powers.

A member of the group, which police say included OMCG members and associates, who took part in the cross border run complained about the action of a member of the State Crime Command at the incident.

Police conducted a mass vehicle stop at the intersection of Unumgar St and Richmond Rd, Woodenbong, and conducted 70 random breath tests, 30 drug tests and 69 bike and person searches.

However, a NSW Police Force spokesperson confirmed they have reviewed footage of the alleged incident, which includes that supplied by a member of the public and police holdings (Body Worn Video).

"An independent assessment has been conducted by the State Crime Command's Professional Standards Unit, finding that the officer acted appropriately in dealing with this matter," the spokesperson said.

"Further, based on the information reviewed, the conduct of all officers involved in the police operation were in accordance with their duties and within police guidelines."

Crime Manager for Tweed/Byron Local Area Command, Detective Chief Inspector Brendan Cullen confirmed any "one-percenters" who engage in cross-border activity will attract police attention.

"They can certainly expect to have an interaction with NSW police," he said.

"These runs are not done lawfully, the way they get in groups and ride on the roads is illegal."

Det Chief Insp Cullen said members and associated members of OMCG are not welcome in the region.

"They are not welcome in our licenced premises and they know this, we will be using the law to the full extent to discourage them from coming here," he said.

"The people who are proud to wear the one per cent tag think they are above the law, these groups are formed with one aim in mind which is to break the law by manufacturing and selling drugs, firearms and other illicit behaviour."

He said the bikers aren't just "misunderstood blokes who like to ride bikes together and raise money for charity".

"They're often involved in serious criminal activity such as drugs, weapons and stand-over tactics and we don't want this in our community," he said.

"We want people to be able to go about their business without fear."

The operation comprised of officers from Task Force Maxima, Strike Force Raptor, National Anti-Gangs Squad, NSW Traffic & Highway Patrol along with Tweed/Byron and Richmond Police Districts.