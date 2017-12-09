BIKIE MURDER CASE: Delays in court, evidence incomplete

A BRIEF of evidence is still incomplete in the Crown case against a Kingscliff man charged over the murder of a Tweed Heads bikie associate in June.

Phillip Raymond Becker, 33, did not appear via video link for a mention in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday where the prosecution requested another extension.

Becker is accused of shooting Ace Hall, 31, in the stomach outside a South Tweed Heads warehouse on the Saturday afternoon of June 24 this year.

Hall was taken to Tweed Heads hospital but reportedly died during emergency surgery.

Becker was arrested four days later near Beaudesert following a cross-border police operation and has been held on remand since.

On Tuesday the DPP prosecutor told the court the Crown needed more time to finish the brief.

A forensic ballistics report was expected by the middle of this month, as well as an analysis of phone call records.

Magistrate Jeff Linden granted the extension but wasn't impressed.

"This will be the fourth one," he told the prosecution.

The matter returns to Lismore Local Court on February 6, with the balance of brief ordered to be served on the defence by January 25.

Becker's girlfriend, Emma Lesley Thorley of Robina, is also behind bars after being charged for accessory to murder after the fact.

Thorley, 27, was arrested on October 16 after a joint Tweed-Byron and Queensland Police investigation into Hall's death.

She is expected to appear via video link in Tweed Heads Local Court on December 20.