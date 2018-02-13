Menu
Bikie extradited over drugs and firearms warrant

A man has been extradited from Queensland to face chrges over an outstanding warrant.
A MAN has been extradited from Queensland over an outstanding warrant in northern NSW.

Police allege the 35-year-old man is a member of the Rebels OMCG and was wanted in NSW for an outstanding warrant relating to drug and firearm offences.

Ballina Detectives established Strike Force Belongil in 2014 to investigate criminal activity linked to the Rebels OMCG Ballina chapter.

After an appearance at Richlands Magistrate Court (February 7), the man was extradited to NSW.

Officers from Richmond Police charged the man with the warrant at Tweed Heads Police Station.

He appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday and was refused bail. He is due to reappear on Wednesday March 28.

Topics:  drugs and firearms extradited northern rivers crime rebels omcg warrant

Lismore Northern Star
