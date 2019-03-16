Bikie boss wants laptop in his prison cell

An alleged Nomads gang boss who faces drug trafficking charges says he needs a computer in his cell while on remand waiting for trial.

A BIKIE facing 10 years in prison for alleged drug trafficking wants the Department of Corrections to give him a laptop computer for use in his cell.

Paul Anthony Sullivan will go to trial in August on multiple offences including trafficking in a dangerous drug over allegations that he ran a multi-million dollar methamphetamine trafficking ring in southeast Queensland.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard yesterday that the alleged Nomads gang national vice-president was originally charged under Queensland's Vicious Lawless Association Disestablishment laws in September, 2015.

However, the VLAD "special circumstances" aspect of the charges has now been dropped.

Justice Helen Bowskill said Mr Sullivan faced at least 10 years in jail if he was convicted of the main trafficking offence.

The 46-year-old on Friday asked Justice Bowskill to release him on bail because the Department of Corrections refused to give him a laptop with CD drive for personal use.

Mr Sullivan needed the computer to go through more than 13,000 telephone intercepts that are part of the Crown's evidence for the trial.

Justice Bowskill said there was a computer available for use at the prison but Mr Sullivan was barred from the section of the prison where the computer was located.

Mr Sullivan's bail application was based around not receiving a fair trial if he could not access all of the evidence.

Justice Bowskill acknowledged Mr Sullivan had been on remand for more than three years and that the trial was still five months away.

However, she said there was a significant risk of "re-offending" and "interfering with witnesses" if he was released.

Justice Bowskill denied the application, saying the Public Prosecutor's office would fix the issue by printing the call transcripts out for Mr Sullivan.

This was Mr Sullivan's third application for bail. - NewsRegional