Bikie associate accused of supplying ecstasy to Northern NSW

Police seized steroids, mobile phones, documentation, and more than $230,000 cash during an investigation into the activities of the Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang.

Police seized steroids, mobile phones, documentation, and more than $230,000 cash during an investigation into the activities of the Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang. Contributed

A MAN will face court today after being charged as part of an investigation into the supply of MDMA across Sydney and Northern NSW.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Criminal Groups Squad established Strike Force Walkom to investigate the activities of the Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG), including the alleged supply of illicit drugs.

Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives executed a search warrant at a home at McGraths Hill about 7.40am yesterday.

During the search, police seized steroids, mobile phones, documentation, and more than $230,000 cash.

A 44-year-old man, who was an associate of the Hells Angels OMCG, was arrested at the home and taken to Windsor Police Station.

He was charged with two counts of large commercial drug supply, possess prohibited drugs, and deal in proceeds of crime.

Police will allege in court that the man negotiated the supply of 20,000 MDMA (ecstasy) tablets.

The man was refused bail to appear at Penrith Local Court today.

Inquiries are continuing.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to supply of prohibited drugs in the community to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.