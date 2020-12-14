Bikie assassination: Infamous Bandido shot by sniper

A notorious former Gold Coast Bandido is recovering in hospital after coming under fire from a sniper who shot and killed his girlfriend's stepfather as they watched the drag racing.

Ricky Steven Chapman, who was charged over the infamous 2013 Broadbeach brawl, was one of three people shot at the Perth Motorplex track on Saturday night in front of families and children.

One of those - Rebels bikie boss Nick Martin - was fatally wounded and died soon after being rushed to hospital.

Both Chapman and a five-year-old boy were wounded. The little boy's wound did not require medical attention.

A statement released by Western Australia Police said the shooting was being investigated by detectives from the Homicide Squad and the Gang Crime Squad.

"A 51-year-old man was conveyed to Rockingham Hospital but died as a result of his injuries," the statement said.

"A 31-year-old man was also injured and conveyed to hospital where he is currently being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

"A five-year-old boy who was in the company of the two men (but is not related to them) received a minor wound that did not require medical attention."

Martin had recently left the helm of the Rebels after acting as the club's president for many years.

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said they were prepared for a possible gang war.

"I can confirm that a 51-year-old man, Nick Martin, former president of the Rebels motorcycle gang in Western Australia received fatal wounds last night," he said.

"Sitting alongside him was a 31-year-old patched member of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang.

"He received some, what appear to be, gunshot wounds.

"A (five-year-old) boy, an innocent boy, received a minor wound. He was seated alongside these two men.

"We are at a heightened state of readiness to ensure there are no retaliatory attacks."

Mr Dawson said Martin had recently "lost his status" within the Rebels - a claim Martin's family deny.

"He was a long-term president, he had been shot a number of years before (in 2011) and survived that shooting," he said.

Former Rebels boss Nick Martin

"He was facing criminal charges over some financial crime matters. He had lost his status within the Rebels club in Western Australia."

Martin was also bashed in recent weeks.

Chapman is understood to have begun dating Martin's stepdaughter Stacey in the past year.

The former Queensland bikie was charged over the infamous Broadbeach brawl in 2013.

He pleaded guilty to rioting but later said he wanted the conviction set aside because he didn't read paperwork he signed.

He was a Gold Coast Bandidos member but left Queensland, moving to Western Australia, after the government introduced tough bikie laws.

It is understood he counted bikie Harley Barbaro among his friends.

Chapman was also a high-ranking member of the WA chapter of the Bandidos.

In 2016, Chapman was jailed for five years and six months over methamphetamine charges.

The injured boy's father posted on social media that he was grateful for the many messages of support.

"(We) would like to put a big thankyou out to everyone that called, texted and sent personal PMs out regarding our son," he wrote.

"Our thoughts are with (Martin's wife) Amanda and (daughter) Stacey Schoppe and family during this tragic time."

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

