NSW police have arrested a man for drug supply and sexual assault.
Bikie arrested over 17 drug and sexual assault charges

2nd May 2019 12:13 PM
A MEMBER of the outlaw motorcycle gang The Iron Horseman is facing court on 17 charges, including supplying prohibited drugs and sexual assault charges.

Richmond Police District officers arrested and charged the 40-year-old man following a five-month investigation.

In December 2018, Strike Force Crura was established to investigate several drugs and sexual assault offences within the Richmond Police District.

Following extensive inquiries, about 10.15am on Wednesday, May 1 police arrested the man at Casino Police Station.

The man was charged with 17 offences, including three counts of supply prohibited drug, two counts of sexual assault, pervert the course of justice, influence a witnesses, aggravated robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company and armed with intent to commit indictable offence.

He was refused bail and was set to appear at Lismore Local Court on Thursday, May 2.

