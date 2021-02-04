‘Bikie’ accused of slitting man’s throat in home invasion

A man accused of slitting a man’s throat in a stoush over noisy dirt bikes was involved in one of Queensland’s most notorious bikie brawls.

An alleged Bandido bikie accused of slitting a man's throat in a bloody row over noisy dirt bikes, has a violent criminal history including a conviction for assault as part of the Broadbeach bikie brawl, a court has heard.

Father-of-two Jarrod Kevin Anthony Brown, 32, from Shailer Park, had his application for bail on 26 charges heard in the Supreme Court today.

He has been accused of trying to kill a 53-year-old Logan man by slashing his throat during a home invasion in the early hours of November 14.

Bail was opposed by prosecutor Annica Fritz who submitted that Brown was on bail for punching a security guard in the face in Fortitude Valley in May, spitting blood at the police, and punching a motorist in a road rage assault in 2019, when he is alleged to have tried to kill the man by cutting his throat.

In summarising the Crown's evidence against Brown, Acting Justice Anthony Rafter said that police had found blood stained clothing in Brown's car, and found both his and the alleged victim's DNA in the car and in the victim's house.

The victim, a bus driver who did not know Brown, was left with severe lacerations to his throat, as well as blunt force trauma to his chest, abdomen, head and groin, the court was told.

The pair were allegedly arguing about Brown riding his dirt bike on the man's property.

Ms Fritz submitted that Brown has a violent criminal history including four convictions for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one of common assault.

His history includes taking part in the brawl between the Bandidos and Finks, with up to 70 other Bandidos, in a family restaurant in September 2013, the court heard.

Three of his convictions relate to unprovoked violence toward security guards in nightclubs, Ms Fritz told the court.

The 26 charges Brown, a boilermaker, was seeking bail on include attempted murder, and enter dwelling with intent and failing to hand over the password to his phone.

He has been in custody since he was charged on November 18, four days after the alleged attack.

The evidence against Brown includes CCTV of Brown allegedly going to the victim's house and peering through a window, and mobile phone tower data showing Brown's phone was in area where the victim lived.

Acting Justice Rafter described the attack as unprovoked, premeditated and planned.

He said prosecutors had outlined a "reasonably strong" circumstantial case on the attempted murder charge.

"Whether the Crown can prove beyond reasonable doubt that (Brown) had the necessary intent for attempted murder remains to be seen," Acting Justice Rafter said.

He refused to grant bail concluding that Brown presents a danger to the community and a significant risk of committing further offences.

