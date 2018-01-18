Bikes to peddle new approach to law enforcement

Community enforcement officer Kristian Pakula patrolling at Byron Bay main beach on one of the council's new specialised bikes.

BYRON council rangers are peddling a new approach to law enforcement, swapping cars for electric bikes around the bay in recent weeks.

The council has purchased two electric bikes for rangers to patrol the streets of Byron Bay with more ease during school and other holiday periods.

Community enforcement officer Kristian Pakula said the bikes have proven useful in allowing officers to work more efficiently during peak times.

"It improves our mobility throughout town during the holidays," Mr Pakula said.

"Which means I can get to a lot more jobs and speak to more people and hopefully help the community."

The electric bikes were purchased locally and can reach speeds of 27 km/h and on a full charge can last around 120 km.

A Byron Shire Council spokeswoman said more bikes will be purchased to be used in other towns around the shire.