Ambo's evasive action spares biker, crushes motorcycle

SURVIVOR: Jeremy Brooks, 25, crashed his 1000CC motorcycle which was then run over by an ambulance. Ross Irby

A PARAMEDIC had no choice but to drive over a motorcycle when its rider lost control and was thrown off.

The Christmas Day bingle ruined the festive cheer of rider Jeremy Brooks, who had been out enjoying his new toy.

An Ipswich court heard Brooks had only owned the 1000CC bike a few weeks before the crash.

The ambulance driver was not at fault.

Jeremy James Brooks, 25, from Logan Central, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention at Lowood on December 25, 2018; and driving without the correct motorcycle licence.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Brooks suffered multiple cuts and grazes

"Checks reveal Brooks only held a licence for a 250CC motorcycle," Sgt Caldwell said.

"The ambulance driver says the rider was travelling south at high speed around a bend.

"He saw him lose control and saw the rider tumbling along the road directly into his path.

"He had to take evasive action to avoid the rider and drove over the motor cycle."

Sgt Caldwell said Brooks admitted that he was not familiar with that section of road and lost it on a bend.

Asked by magistrate David Shepherd if he had anything to say, Brooks said his wife was pregnant and been driving him to work, where he loads shipping containers.

But without a licence he would not be able to work after April when the baby was born.

"The driver of the ambulance was put in a very dangerous situation," Mr Shepherd said.

"It could have resulted in serious injury or death."

Mr Shepherd fined Brooks $1000 and disqualified his licence for one month.