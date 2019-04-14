Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Surprise for cops who pull over man on bicycle

by Amanda Robbemond
14th Apr 2019 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was seen riding a bicycle without a helmet and speaking on a mobile was also allegedly found with drugs.

On April 9 around 1.50am, police patrolling in Chinderah stopped and spoke to a 30-year-old man.

He was allegedly not wearing a bicycle helmet and speaking on a mobile phone.

After police pulled him over, they allegedly found drug paraphernalia and amphetamines.

The man will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on May 6.

Earlier in the week, Tweed police pulled over a motorist driving a blue Nissan Pulsar on Beach Avenue, South Golden Beach, close to Byron Bay.

The driver, a French tourist, was subjected to a random breath test, where it is alleged he blew over the legal limit.

The 24-year-old allegedly blew 0.096, after allegedly admitting to drinking several beers.

He will appear on May 27 at Mullumbimby Local Court.

More Stories

crime drugs editors picks police

Top Stories

    It's good at the top of the playlist for Ball Park Music

    premium_icon It's good at the top of the playlist for Ball Park Music

    Whats On IT'S almost like they announced a home show as three members of the band are from the Northern Rivers.

    Man drives off ferry into Ballina River

    premium_icon Man drives off ferry into Ballina River

    News The 23-year-old driver escaped the vehicle

    Doco by local filmmaker to screen at UN environment summit

    premium_icon Doco by local filmmaker to screen at UN environment summit

    Movies After the success of That Sugar Film comes another important doco

    Drone technology to target noxious weeds

    premium_icon Drone technology to target noxious weeds

    Council News Tenterfield Shire wins grant for weed control