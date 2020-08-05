Bike stolen while man collected medicine for grandmother

STOLEN BIKE: If you have seen this bike which police said was stolen near a pharmacy on Rous Road, Goonellabah, please call Crimestoppers in 1800 333 000.

A HEARTLESS person has stolen a costly bicycle while the owner was getting medication for his sick grandmother on the weekend.

On Wednesday morning officers from Richmond Police District put out an appeal on social media regarding their investigation of the theft of a red Norco Fluid HT-2 2020 mens mountain bike worth more than $1600.

Police said the bike was stolen on Saturday afternoon after its owner, 18, attended a pharmacy on Rous Road, Goonellabah at approximately 2pm to obtain medication for his elderly grandmother.

The victim placed his bike under the awning outside the store and when he returned a few minutes later the bike was gone.

It is believed the bike was seen by witnesses on Sunday afternoon being ridden in Goonellabah by a male in his mid to late teens.

He is described as Aboriginal in appearance, medium build, dark hair with a distinct haircut (shaved top and sides).

The teenager was wearing a light coloured hoodie and black pants.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Please quote Police event number E76978478.