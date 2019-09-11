Menu
Richmond Police District acting Superintendent Nicole Bruce with bike patrol officers Sergeant Tory Turner and Senior Constable Mark Willis. Aisling Brennan
Bike police chase down fugitive on the run

JASMINE BURKE
11th Sep 2019
YOU can run, but if police are on their bikes they will probably catch you.

Officers from Richmond Police District arrested a man on the run in a bicycle police operation last night.

Inspector Chad Deegenaars said the 30-year-old Ballina man had been on the run for a while from police.

"He failed to comply with his parole conditions and a warrant was issued for his arrest to return to prison,” INSP Deegenaars said.

"At 10pm yesterday bike police located this man and were able to arrest him and return him to corrective services to carry out the remainder of his prison sentence.”

