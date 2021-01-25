Man rages about Toobs no longer being available in Australia

Questioned over "the biggest problem" with living in Australia, a man has delivered a response that we hold dear here at news.com.au.

"The biggest problem in Australia, mate, was when someone deleted Tasty Toobs," he responded in the TikTok clip, visibly distressed, infuriated, or - as a team of people who understand his pain - heartbroken.

"What were they thinking? Jesus Christ, pull your head in. F***ing get in the real world, would ya? God."

The unnamed man, decked out in the most true blue of headwear - a broadbrim Bunnings hat - acted as a voice for all Australians when he voiced the mixture of devastation, nostalgia and longing many feel at Toobs' demise.

For those unfamiliar with the tubular, tomato-flavoured snack, Toobs endured a turbulent existence following their creation by Albert Cranum in 1954.

While they hit their peak in the 1970s, the chips - then known, like all icons (Beyonce, Prince, Bono - need we say more) by a single name, Toobs - were killed off by Smiths Snackfoods in 2001. Smiths obviously realised how foolish this was and revived the chips six year later in 2007, under the new name Tasty Toobs.

They led a retro snack resurgence three years later, alongside Samboy potato chips and Barney Banana ice-creams, but by 2015 they were gone again. This was their second (and final) demise - it came just three months after Toobs shrunk from 175g down to 170g.

Declining consumer demand was the manufacturer's explanation for quietly discontinuing the product, a move that was only revealed when diehard fan Russell Hayter contacted the company asking where his favourite snack had gone.

Toobs devotees openly mourned their fallen friend - key among them, cricketing legend Shane Warne, who that year launched a passionate campaign, hashtags and all, to restore the chips to their former glory - with little success.

"Where are the Toobs?! I read in the paper yesterday they've shut down Toobs! This cannot be happening! The Toobs have been in our household, the Warne household, all my children and that, from a young age. TOOBS MUST COME BACK! TOOBS CANNOT DISAPPEAR!" he ranted, in a devastating spiel that no doubt resonated with other fans.

Late last year, a news.com.au survey calling on people to vote for which "forgotten Aussie snack should come back" overwhelmingly found the humble Toobs are most missed, raking in more than 50 per cent of the vote.

Enough was enough, we thought. We'd heard the sound of your desperate, chip-deprived calls. We began campaigning for the return of our tangy friend, heading straight to the source (Smiths) to demand answers.

We established there was in fact a loyal fan base (with some people declaring they'd buy them by the boxful), found a face for the campaign (Warnie, duh) and gotten everyone more hyped to panic buy Toobs than they did toilet paper.

All Smiths needed to do was say yes.

A spokeswoman for the company told news.com.au they were aware "there's a lot of love out there for them" and that "we love them too".

And while she said there's "nothing planned for the immediate future", she did say: "we'd never say never".

Pressed on the matter - and after relaying the Spin King's renewed call for Toobs' reprisal - Smiths delivered a crushing disappointment, brushing aside Warnie's plea for the return of his beloved tangy snack.

"Sadly our stance hasn't changed, we still don't have any plans to bring them back in the immediate future," she said.

"But if that plan changes you'll be one of the first to know, closely followed by Shane Warne."

It was just one of many losses for 2020. But in 2021, we're willing to try again, fellow Toob fiends.

It may not be today, or tomorrow, but we will - with your help - turn Smiths' lack of a plan into one that will restore joy to all Australians for years to come.

This is only just the beginning.

