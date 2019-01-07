Menu
NEW GYM: The first F Fitness Gym in NSW is coming to Lismore in early May.
Business

'Biggest gym in Lismore' set to open soon

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
6th Jan 2019 11:00 PM
LISMORE'S newest gym is set to be "the biggest gym in town”, according to its manager.

Construction work has begun at the old Lismore Squash Centre to make way for NSW's first F Fitness Gym which is on track to open on May 1.

Manager Mikhala Batiste said the 24/7 facility would offer "six squash courts worth of state-of-the-art equipment,” an outdoor training area as well as an upstairs fitness space.

"It's going to be unlike any other gym in the Northern Rivers,” Miss Batiste said.

"It's about three times bigger than any of the other gyms in Lismore ... it's huge.

"There will be something for everybody.”

The newly fitted out facility will offer personal training, high speed wi fi, 24/7 access, change room families, tailored fitness programs and group fitness classes. The facility will also offer dedicated mobility zone, lounge area, modern toilets and change rooms and showers to freshen up post workout.

Miss Batiste said the new F Fitness would feature world class gym equipment from Matrix, Techno Gym, Bodytastic and Integrity Fitness.

"There won't be waiting times to access equipment and there's a wider range of equipment than the other gyms in the area,” she said.

"There will be a variety of equipment you can't find anywhere else like Olympic and power lifting platforms, boxing equipment and cardio machines.”

The refurbishments to the centre include completely re-fitting out the building's interior, extending it as well as extending the carpark.

”We are very excited to be opening,” she said.

"My father is the owner and he has been running gyms for the past 30 years in Queensland.

"We are experienced, so we also offer friendship and accountability. We believe in creating a motivating and dynamic environment filled with like-minded people of all ages and body types.”

Find F Fitness at 18-20 Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore. For more information visit www.f-fitness.com.au or email info@f-fitness.com.au or phone 0477 787 998.

　

Lismore Northern Star

