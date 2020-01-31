Biggest film of 2019 is coming back in black and white

This image released by Neon shows Yeo-jeong Jo in a scene from "Parasite." On Monday, Jan. 13, the film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture. (Neon via AP)

This image released by Neon shows Yeo-jeong Jo in a scene from "Parasite." On Monday, Jan. 13, the film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture. (Neon via AP)

THE most talked-about film of 2019 is coming back to the Northern Rivers after gathering every award and nomination possible.

Bong Joon Ho’s Gisaengchung (Parasite) will be screened in February, only once daily, and the Byron Bay screenings will be in black and white.

The South Korean blockbuster had a short release last year, before it started collecting accolades.

Jobless, penniless, and, above all, hopeless, the unmotivated patriarch, Ki-taek, and his equally unambitious family — his supportive wife, Chung-sook; his cynical twenty-something daughter, Ki-jung, and his college-age son, Ki-woo — occupy themselves by working for peanuts in their squalid basement-level apartment.

Then, by sheer luck, a lucrative business proposition will pave the way for an insidiously subtle scheme, as Ki-woo summons up the courage to pose as an English tutor for the teenage daughter of the affluent Park family.

Now, the stage seems set for an unceasing winner-take-all class war. How does one get rid of a parasite?

It is not every day that a South Korean film becomes ‘the’ film to watch, but Bong Joon Ho’s dark comedy has grossed $161 million so far, after it became the first Korean film to win the Palme d’Or in Cannes 2019, and the first film to do so with a unanimous vote since 2013’s Blue Is the Warmest Colour.

Parasite received numerous accolades, with six nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best International Feature Film, making it the first South Korean film to be nominated in those categories. At the 77th Golden Globe Awards, the film won the award for Best Foreign Language Film. It received four nominations at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards. It also became the first non-English film to win the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

At Palace Cinemas Byron Bay from Sunday, February 9. At the Star Court Theatre in Lismore on Sunday February 16 at 2.30pm and Wednesday, February 19 at 3.3pm and 6.30pm. Also on digital platforms via Madman Films from February 5.