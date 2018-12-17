'Bigger than a semi-trailer': Shed plan angers neighbours

The site of a proposed shed at a property in Page Court, Lennox Head.

A SUBURBAN shed "bigger than a semi-trailer” would be more suited to an industrial area, a council has heard.

Ballina Shire Council last week considered a shed proposed for Page Court, Lennox Head, a development application for which was previously rejected.

Town planner Steve Connelly spoke to the council in opposition to the council staff's recommendation.

Staff had suggested councillors uphold their decision to knock back the proposal.

Plans for a shed proposed for Page Court, Lennox Head. Contributed

Mr Connelly said the DA met all criteria and should be approved.

"There are no mass of objectors in the street,” he said.

"It's a complying development.”

Resident Bruce Campbell said the proposed shed would be too large, not cohesive with the streetscape and would significantly devalue his property.

A real estate agent's assessment of this, submitted to the council, indicated his property could be devalued by about $200,000.

"This is 4.5 metres longer than an 18-metre semi-trailer,” Mr Campbell said.

"The height of it is (greater than) the height of entry through the St Helena tunnel,” he said.

"It completely blocks out five bedrooms, one living area and one part of the kitchen.

"I just hope council is going to see the impact it's going to have on myself and my family.”

Councillor Philip Meehan agreed with council staff.

" I don't believe it's a reasonable request to build a structure of such size and scale so close to an adjoining property,” he said. "

"I don't want to see precedents being set where sheds which should be in an industrial estate (are) in residential areas.”

Cr Keith Williams disagreed, saying it complied with Ballina Shire's requirements.

"It meets all our policies,” he said.

"On that basis I think it should be being approved.”

Cr Sharon Cadwallader said the size, scale and materials proposed for the shed was "not suitable for that area”.

Cr Meehan said the impact on other residents should be taken into account.

"I think... if this was going to happen to me how would I feel,” he said.

"Put yourselves in the shoes of the people who have been adversely affected.”

The shed was rejected in an 8-2 vote, with Cr Williams and deputy mayor Nathan Willis voting against this motion.