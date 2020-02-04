Menu
Fun Days at Boardriders with Tracey Grono, Janice Cameron, Jane Wrencher and Alyse Cameron.
Surfing

Big year on the horizon for boardriders

Neil CameronPresident, Byron Bay Boardriders
4th Feb 2020 5:00 PM
Byron Bay Boardriders’ new season is about to take off and 2020 looks like being huge.

Of course the big news is that BBB has been successful in their application for a Wildcard into The Australian Nudie Teams Challenge which is on February 15 and 16 in Newcastle.

For the first time ever we will see three of Byron Bay’s best surfers compete together.

Former Pipe Master Winner Kieron Perrow, former World no. 3 Danny Wills and former Volcom Pipe Winner and WSL surfer Soli Bailey will all compete as a team for Byron Bay. KP and Willsy bring years of experience with them and they love the competition pressure. As for Soli, he is a weapon, and gives a hundred per cent in and out of the water. Every hotel and club around Australia will be screening the event live on Fox Sports and it will be streamed live at www.australianboardridersbattle.com.

Soli Bailey can hold his head high after taking off on some monster barrels at The Volcom Pipe Pro on the weekend, once again showing what he is capable of when it comes to power and hollow waves.

This year we are pleased to announce our Major Sponsor for 2020 is for the second year running, The Park Hotel at Suffolk Park. Our Club sign on will be held there on Saturday, February 22 at 3pm, where club shirts and caps will be handed out to members. Come along and have a bite to eat, and a drink, and grab your new club gear. If you are new to the area, please come along and meet our members. For updates keep an eye on BBB Instagram and Facebook.

byron bay boardriders northern rivers sport northern rivers surfing
