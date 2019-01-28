Big year ahead for Kyogle council

WHILE bridges and roads remain Kyogle Council's top priority for 2019, it will focus on developing projects to boost economic capacity and showcase the lifestyle and cultural diversity of the Local Government Area.

Topping the council's list of priorities for 2019 is continuing to lobby for funding for the Tabulam Agribusiness Precinct project.

This ambitious $35 million infrastructure project will make existing regionally significant rural industries in the Tabulam area more sustainable, attract new businesses to the area, create jobs and boost the local economy.

It involves a series of transport projects around the Tabulam area including the Clarence Way to Bonalbo, improvements to the village streetscape and caravan park, and provision of water supply and sewerage services to the village of Tabulam.

The Tabulam Agribusiness Precinct project also links in with the $5 m upgrade of the Culmaran Creek Road, which Council will finish in the first half of 2019.

The council has now committed $3.55million in Federal funding for the next stage of the project, and will match the funds to seal the remaining gravel section of the Clarence Way south of the Bruxner Highway. This work is expected to start once the Culmaran Creek Road upgrade is completed.

"Council will be actively lobbying both State and Federal Governments for the funds to complete this game changing project,” Kyogle Council Mayor Cr Danielle Mulholland said.

"Another priority will be completing the projects council received funding for under round one of the NSW Governments Stronger Country Communities Fund (SCCF).

"This includes new amenities at the Woodenbong Recreation Reserve, the labyrinth at Kyogle, new cabins for the Kyogle caravan park, as well as the upgrade and refurbishment of the historic Kyogle Memorial Institute Hall to accommodate the Roxy Art Gallery and the indoor gym at the Kyogle pool site, both of which also attracted Commonwealth Government funding.

"Once that's done, we will be starting on round 2 SCCF projects which have a strong focus on the villages and includes improvements to halls, parks, sports and showground facilities in Mallanganee, Tabulam, Bonalbo, Old Bonalbo, Woodenbong and Wiangaree as well as improvements to the sporting facilities in Kyogle.”

Over the coming 12 months, the council also plans to launch its new Kyogle and Villages place brand once installation of new entry signage is completed, and then embark on a number of important strategic planning and management strategies targeting land use, economic development, waste management, and public open spaces.

"And of course, council will continue to lobby non-stop for funds for priority projects, and work in partnership with State and Federal Governments and our local communities to deliver real outcomes and improvements for our area,” Cr Mulholland said.