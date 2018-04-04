Big wins for Breakers kick-start basketball season

The Ballina team that won the Sunshine Conference final last season. The women's team won its first game back against Lismore.

BALLINA started its Sunshine Conference season with wins over Lismore Storm in men and women's competition.

Ballina won the women's final last season and look like the team to beat again after a 63-41 win on Thursday night.

Lismore played a hard-fought and physical match with Kiara Richardson coming away with 14 points for the Storm along with a great effort from Maggie Coffee at the defensive end.

Coffee ripped down rebounds and ensured each shot Ballina took was a difficult one.

Emma Sculley played a huge game for Ballina proving to be near unstoppable with delicate touches from under the basket.

She also hit some nice mid to long range buckets and was the highest scorer with 21 points

In the men's game, Ballina had a hard fought 66-59 win.

Ballina received a number of technical fouls throughout the match, two going to Ballina veteran Jesse Coates meaning he was ejected from the game.

The Breakers came out strong, cruising to a 12-point lead and it seemed to take the Storm a half to come together as a team.

During the second half the Storm began to gel.

The offense looked smoother, defensive pressure was stronger and shots started to drop in. The Storm played the better basketball in the second half, outscoring Ballina but it wasn't enough for the win.

John Schmetzer, despite his lack of size, proved too good for Lismore's big men, using his footwork to constantly get to the basket and make big shots. He ended up taking home the Most Valuable Player points and was a huge difference maker for the Breakers, scoring 24 points.

Benny Wilton top-scored for the Storm with 12 points, Paolo Galea brought some great energy from the bench and kept the Storm in the hunt throughout.