Big wins first up at tennis tournament

Lismore's Brendon Moore after his first round win at the Ballina New Year Open tennis tournament today. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.

SEASONED campaigners and teenagers on the rise have hit the courts in the Ballina New Year Open tennis tournament today.

Top seed Brandon Moore wasted no time in the first round of the open men’s singles with a 6-0 6-0 over Anthony Wasson.

Moore, 33, has returned to the court in recent months and is aiming to win the event for the third time.

“It’s tough conditions out there with the wind and experience probably paid a big part (in the win),” Moore said.

“It’s good for the young guys to play at this level and they’ll get better as they go on.”

Other first up results saw William Jesser advance with a 6-0 6-0 win over James Hall-Thompson.

Jesser backed that up with a 6-2 6-2 win over Remi Chaberty.

In the open women’s singles, fifth seed Oliva Blanch had a 6-4 6-2 win over Cailin Rienecker.