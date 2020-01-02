Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lismore's Brendon Moore after his first round win at the Ballina New Year Open tennis tournament today. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.
Lismore's Brendon Moore after his first round win at the Ballina New Year Open tennis tournament today. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.
Sport

Big wins first up at tennis tournament

Mitchell Craig
2nd Jan 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEASONED campaigners and teenagers on the rise have hit the courts in the Ballina New Year Open tennis tournament today.

Top seed Brandon Moore wasted no time in the first round of the open men’s singles with a 6-0 6-0 over Anthony Wasson.

Moore, 33, has returned to the court in recent months and is aiming to win the event for the third time.

“It’s tough conditions out there with the wind and experience probably paid a big part (in the win),” Moore said.

“It’s good for the young guys to play at this level and they’ll get better as they go on.”

Other first up results saw William Jesser advance with a 6-0 6-0 win over James Hall-Thompson.

Jesser backed that up with a 6-2 6-2 win over Remi Chaberty.

In the open women’s singles, fifth seed Oliva Blanch had a 6-4 6-2 win over Cailin Rienecker.

ballina new year open brandon moore tennis australia nsw
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council loses court appeal over $4.5m hotel development

        premium_icon Council loses court appeal over $4.5m hotel development

        News A CONTROVERSIAL $4.5 million boutique hotel with a rooftop pool and bar is now likely to go ahead.

        'Please, just stop': Firefighter's plea to put away matches

        premium_icon 'Please, just stop': Firefighter's plea to put away matches

        Environment Anger over landowners who 'don't consider beyond their own backyard'.

        Ballina bowlo buzzes as elite players take to the green

        premium_icon Ballina bowlo buzzes as elite players take to the green

        Sport 32 top bowlers are competing in the Summerland Singles

        Drug amnesty bins used at Falls Festival

        premium_icon Drug amnesty bins used at Falls Festival

        News This is the first time the bins, administered by NSW Health, have been used on the...