Big win for women's bowls

WOMEN'S bowls is about to enter what the state body says is an exciting new chapter with the introduction of weekend pennant play.

This is aimed at rectifying the long-held complaint that many women are barred from pennants because they are unable to play during the week.

The weekend competition is open to all affiliated women players. Juniors are encouraged.

Games may be played at any time of the day at weekends and may be played ahead of time by mutual consent. A home-and-away basis applies unless teams agree to play at a central location by mutual consent.

Entries to the district match committee will close on May 13 and play will start on July 6.

Regional finals are to be completed by September 22 and state finals will be played at the Belmont (Sydney) club on November 2-3.

The format is self-selected teams of four, using two bowls over 18 ends. No dead ends, the jack is re-spotted.

Teams must have 10 points or more made up of gradings in the previous year. No 1: one point; No 2: two points; No 3: three points; No 4 or non-pennant player: four points.

No 1 players are not permitted to skip a team. Any player of traditional pennants in the past five years but who did not play in 2018 will be graded as at their last game of pennants.

MY VIEW: ON WOMEN'S PENNANTS

I CAN hear the hoorays as Women's Bowls NSW rectifies what has long prevented many women from playing pennants.

A working woman, no matter how strongly she wants to play pennants, can't take time off from her job to play in a competition that traditionally has been held on weekdays.

The new format is elastic - it allows teams to decide where and when they will play at the weekend, leaving times and venues to mutual consent.

But the most exciting part is the attempt to even-out the competition by a points make-up of teams, based on gradings of the previous year. In a further evening out of play, a No 1 graded player is not allowed to skip a team.

How sensible is it that play in the women's weekend pennants will start in winter, July. Men's pennants has long kicked off in the hottest part of summer.

And with heatwaves the order of the day, that can only be described as extremely foolish and a severe risk when people are advised by health authorities to keep out of the sun.

Joint effort

OVER in the west pennants started in 1898 and in the mid-nineties the women began separate Friday night and Saturday play to cater for those who worked weekdays. It proved popular and was adopted by the women's association.

In 2004 the men's and women's associations unified and Bowls Western Australia was born.

It's taken 20 years for NSW women to catch up with weekend pennants; and after donkeys' years of bickering, our men's and women's associations seem to have given up on any idea of unification.

Different season

IN VICTORIA, pennants finish when ours begin. Their season is October to March and comprises midweek and Saturday play.

Administration is different from ours - metropolitan pennants is administered by Bowls Victoria; regional pennants are handled by the state's Region and Divisions.

FNC snubbed

I LOOKED hard for our area in Bowls Australia's release Clubs to Visit This Summer.

The ones the national body deems worth a look are in South Australia, Western Australia, tropical North Queensland, metropolitan and Gippsland, Newcastle and Central Coast/ Hunter and Manning.

I thought I must be getting close to home when I saw a heading, South East NSW and ACT. But no, it seems there's nowhere worth visiting up this neck of the woods.

Award nominees

BOWLS NSW has released the contenders for its Country Club of the year.

The nominees are Raymond Terrace, Sporties Tuncurry, South West Rocks, Tuncurry Beach and Warilla.

Metropolitan Club of the Year will come from Cabra Vale Diggers, Cabramatta, Engadine, Moorefield and St Johns Park.

The hotly-contested Disability Bowler of the Year nominees are Ron Mowday (Ettalong Memorial), Geoff Seton (Leichhardt), Ryan Wood (Bateau Bay) and Mark Whiteman (Mayfield West).

State carnival

ENTRIES are open for the 2019 women's state carnival and will close on March 1.

The event is open to all affiliated women bowlers.

Famous picture

THERE'S a famous picture of Sir Francis Drake and Sir Walter Raleigh playing bowls way back in the good old days of 1588.

The pic could have been painted about the time Frank gave his knickerbockers a hitch and said: "Let's have a five-minute break, Wally. I gotta go and beat the bejabbers out of the Spanish Armada.”

White jacks, wooden bowls are seen in the pic but there are no ditches. These weren't to come for a long time - they were introduced in Scotland in 1879.

New director

BOWLS NSW has elected Paul Cousins to the board as a director to fill a casual vacancy.

A member of Maitland City club and CEO of Cessnock Leagues, he is a former NSW rep who played 95 tests for the state.