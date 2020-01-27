Menu
BIG WIN: Torrens winning at the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Trackside Photography
Sport

Big win for Ballina colt

Geoff Newling
27th Jan 2020 2:13 PM
BALLINA colt Torrens continued his unbeaten career with his biggest and best win at the Sunshine Coast on Saturday.

The three-year-old son of Cox Plate winner Adelaide now has had four starts and won them all for Ballina trainer Ethan Ensby after surging to an impressive win in Saturday’s $75,000 Coastline BMW 1 Series Benchmark 90 Handicap (2200m).

Ballina apprentice Noriyuki Masuda partnered the colt again after winning on debut at the Gold Coast and then knocking over Murwillumbah and Port Macquarie races.

Torrens has now won more than $76,000 in prizemoney for his Singapore owners, who lease him off the breeder.

“He’s an absolute gem,” Ethan Ensby said after the fourth victory.

“He’s a Group horse I think. He stepped up in grade today — stepped up from country to city grade today.

“He’s still learning, too. Still doesn’t know what he’s doing yet.

“Hopefully when the penny drops, he’ll go on with it.”

After a “mongrel week” where Ensby lost one of his handy horses, Torrens turned the feeling around.

“We’ll look at the Queensland Derby now — maybe the Derby in Sydney, too,” he said.

“But he will go to the paddock now for a week or two and then make some decisions after that.

“He’s an absolute gem.”

While Ensby celebrated another city winner, he has had a busy day at Grafton today, January 27, with four runners.

Ensby starts Yankee Express (R2), Franglais (R3), Home Scene (R4) and Flying Pretty (R8) at Grafton on a big eight-race TAB Australia Day holiday weekend program.

ballina horse races lismore racing nsw sport torrens
Lismore Northern Star

