Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons and director corporate Ashley Lindsay.
Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons and director corporate Ashley Lindsay.
News

‘BIG WHACK’: Was this council's largest budget blowout ever?

TIM JARRETT
21st Nov 2019 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE final cost for Lower Clarence sewage works has been revealed, and it it isn't pretty.

The rehabilitation of the former Maclean, Townsend and Ilarwill Sewage Treatment Plants has cost Clarence Valley Council $4,109,767, representing a budget blowout of 2,159,767.

Council Water Cycle Manager Greg Mashiah had said back in July the State Government had "moved the goalposts" after sampling for the chemical PFAS was required after Ledonne Constructions was contracted to clean up the sites.

Mayor Jim Simmons noted in the meeting that "addressing these issues extended the duration of the rehabilitation contract which incurred additional project management cost."

"It is a cost that council didn't have much option with, the work had to be done," he said.

PFAS has come into the spotlight in recent years after there were health and environmental concerns with the chemical, most notably in its use as firefighting foam.

It was noted in council documents before the Corporate, Governance & Works Committee there was still the likelihood the final cost would come down when the site was sold.

The officer's recommendation was to list the lot adjacent to the STP site for sale.

However, manager of Works and Civil, Troy Anderson said the land was "not considered to be very saleable land at all."

Councillor Karen Toms said the budget overrun was "certainly the largest budget variation that I can recall in my time as a councillor" and was concerned with what was to come for council when they looked to rehabilitate other STPs.

"But I agree with the Mayor, it is obviously something that we didn't have any choice over," she said.

"It concerns me greatly, what might happen with our next sewer treatment plant that needs to be rehabilitated.

"This $2.1 million is certainly a big whack to our sewer fund."

budget blowout clarence valley council ilarwill maclean sewage treatment plant
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        11-year-old girl fights for life after snake bite

        premium_icon 11-year-old girl fights for life after snake bite

        News THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to the Lismore Base Hospital to transport the girl to Queensland Children's Hospital.

        BREAKING: Councillors will vote again on rate rise

        premium_icon BREAKING: Councillors will vote again on rate rise

        Breaking A rescission motion has been lodged with the council

        Top 10 cricketers to watch this season

        premium_icon Top 10 cricketers to watch this season

        Cricket Sport editor picks his top 10 cricketers

        Redress scheme results remain in the dark

        premium_icon Redress scheme results remain in the dark

        News Participating institutions claim there is no information available