Big weekend of tennis, surfing

The Evans Head Malibu Classic is on this weekend. Pictured is Ballina surfer Eric Walker competing at the event last year. Ricky Forsyth

THERE is plenty happening at Casino and Evans Head this weekend, with surfing and tennis tournaments attracting more than 200 competitors.

The Evans Head Malibu Classic ramps up today after a few heats were held yesterday.

About 130 surfers will compete over the next three days at Evans Head Main Beach.

The event is now in its 27th year and remains a popular one on the Australian longboard calendar.

"Entries are always full and once you get here you can park your car at the caravan park and not have to drive again until you leave,” event organiser Ross Cribb said.

"Everyone gets at least two surfs and you can walk to the beach and back to the bowling club for all the functions.”

Surfers to watch out for in the open men's division include Dean Bevan, Dan Croskery, Scott Channon and Paul Scholten.

Safety will be a top priority again after shark attacks on the Far North Coast last year before the event.

"We'll still have all the shark control measures in place,” Cribb said. "There will be spotters on the wall and we'll have drones and the coast guard sitting in a boat just behind the break.”

Surfing starts at 7am today and tomorrow, with finals on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Hotel Cecil Casino Open tennis tournament starts today.

Number one seed Brendon Moore is aiming to win it for the eighth time after the tournament was postponed due to wet weather in April.

Defending champion Krystal Clarke is back in the open women's competition, with Casino teenager Maddison Morissey seeded fourth.

Moore and his younger brother Nathan have recently taken over as coaches at Casino.

"We took Maddy away to Bundaberg and she won the Queensland Under-16 singles and doubles,” Brendon Moore said.

"So she's obviously playing very well and could cause some damage.”

Spectators are welcome all three days, with finals on Monday.

The Moore brothers will host a free open day with coaching sessions at the tennis centre on Tuesday.

It is for all skill levels and includes lunch as well as prizes and giveaways.

The open day runs from 9am to 2pm.