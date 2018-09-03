Big Week for Book Week by Stella Harley in 3/4B Your Story Big Week for Book Week by Stella Harley in 3/4B

We had a lot of fun at St Brigid’s Kyogle during Book Week.

Tuesday night we had a School Disco with the theme ‘Mathletes v Athletes’. We had a fantastic time dancing, singing and playing games. We also enjoyed parading our awesome costumes and we were on the edge of our seats waiting to see who had the prize in each Stage for the best costume!

Wednesday afternoon we were very lucky to see the show ‘Young Mary’ from Starrs Productions. We were joined by family members and parishioners . ‘Young Mary’ is the story of Australia’s first and only saint Mary Mackillop. We loved the journey of her story from her early life to hearing all about her work and becoming a saint.

Friday was the culmination of a big week at St B’s with our Book Week dress up day. There were a lot of amazing costumes and even the staff got into the spirit of the day, transforming the school into Hogwarts.

It was a great week and we are already wondering what the staff will be doing next year!

