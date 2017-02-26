IT'S COMING: Big weather change about to hit Northern Rivers

Flash flooding is possible this week.

FLOODING and up to 200 to 300 mm of rain is predicted for the Northern Rivers this week.

Weatherzone meterologist Jacob Cronje said showers will hit Ballina, Lismore and Kyogle from tomorrow.

"At least 15 mms is expected on Monday and double that on Tuesday," Mr Cronje said.

"Thunderstorms can also be expected, depending on how severe weather cells form within those storm features.

"With that comes a risk of flooding because showers are expected to continue to the weekend.

Mr Cronje said strong gusts of wind can be expected along exposed parts of the coast line.

North Coast Storm Chasers also predict a possible 200-300mm of rain across the region this week.

Models predict nearly 400mm of rain offshore and any movement of that system to the west could see the eastern seaboard drenched over the following days.

Onshore winds are predicted due to a high pressure system sitting to the East of Australia, between Tasmania and New Zealand.

A surface trough may develop and act as a secondary trigger to help not only amplify and initialise rain but also isolated embedded thunderstorms.

The Bureau of Meteorology also predicts rain over the week.