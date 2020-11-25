Menu
Big W recalls $2 Candy Cane Bath Fizzer
Lifestyle

Big W pulls X-rated $2 item from shelves

by Shireen Khalil
25th Nov 2020 10:08 AM

Aussie retail chain Big W has been forced to recall a popular Christmas item over its X-rated design.

A customer shared a photo of the candy cane-shaped bath bomb to a Facebook page, suggesting the product looked like something phallic.

"If anyone's looking for bath bombs … I think Big W might have got their candy cane a bit wrong!" she captioned the image.

RELATED: Woman spots X-rated detail on Myer bag

The image of the Candy Cane Bath Fizzer attracted plenty of attention – for all the wrong reasons. Picture: Facebook/BigWMumsAustralia
Her suggestion that the bath product looked more like a penis than a candy cane prompted Big W to pull the $2 item from shelves across the country.

The post in the group Big W Mums Australia was inundated with comments from shoppers also poking fun at the Candy Cane Bath Fizzer.

"The label clearly states for external use only. Calm down guys,"' one customer joked, while another added, "Now that will be a jolly good time!"

"I just spat out my drink!" a third person said.

"Bath bombs are going to be popular in some household stockings this year, especially all those single ladies," said another.

 

It has prompted Big W to recall the $2 item. Picture: Big W
After drawing attention for all the wrong reasons, Big W recalled the pink item.

"We are aware that the candy cane bath bomb in our range did get some attention on social media and we certainly didn't intend to offend our customers," a spokesperson said in a statement to news.com.au

"Thanks to their feedback, we withdrew the bath bomb from our range on Thursday, November 19."

Originally published as Big W pulls X-rated $2 item from shelves

