Big W Christmas item could cause 'serious injury or death'

A POPULAR Christmas decoration has been recalled by Big W this morning, amid concerns it could cause "property damage, serious injury or death”.

In a statement, the retailer said: "Big W takes product safety very seriously and wishes to advise customers of a product recall on the following product: Big W Christmas Wreath Candle Holder in two colours, Pink and Gold Article number 689023 and Green and Silver Article number 689054.

Big W has recalled two Christmas candle holders. Contributed

"The article number can be found at the back of the box.

"This product has been sold in Big W stores nationally and online from September 18 to November 7.

"Big W are not aware of any incidents having occurred with this product.”

The items has been recalled because the wreath surrounding the candle holder could catch fire and remain alight longer than permitted by the Consumer Protection Notice under the permanent ban on combustible candle holders.

The hazard has been identified as "potential burns or fire causing property damage, serious injury or death”.

Big W has advised customers to immediately stop using the candle holder and return it to the nearest store for a full refund.

No proof of purchase will be required.

For more information phone 1300 244 999.