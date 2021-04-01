Big Two-Up changes for Anzac Day

Come in spinner - but not too close.

NSW Health officials have put strict rules around playing Two-Up that mean many RSL clubs will not allow it to be played on Anzac Day.

"We don't want anyone's safety to be put at risk, but the proposed controls around playing two-up in a club on ANZAC DAY seem disproportionately strict compared to other activities," ClubsNSW chief executive Josh Landis said.

It comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison was forced to weigh-in earlier this month to lift restrictions on the numbers of people who could march on Anzac Day.

A spinner releases the coins in to the air at the Penrith RSL Club Two-Up game in Penrith. Penrith on Anzac Day in 2019. Picture: AAP

The new NSW Health coronavirus guidelines say that Two Up has to be played outside, there has to be two square metres between participants and the crowd can only place bets with the person next to them.

The guidelines say clubs should "discourage participants from passing through the crowd to make/take bets."

Mr Landis said the same strict rules were not being applied to other areas of society where singing in church and dancing in clubs is allowed.

"It would help if someone could explain why playing Two Up is considered riskier than dancing together, sitting next to each other for hours in a movie theatre or attending a football match in a crowd of thousands," Mr Landis said.

Clubs NSW boss Josh Landis.

The new rules also insist on each spinner using hand sanitiser first and that each game is policed by a COVID marshall.

Mr Landis said: "Clubs have COVID marshals and are well-placed to keep members and guests socially distanced and safe inside their premises while playing a bit of Two Up."

Hendrik Vesser, chief executive of Balgowlah RSL on the northern beaches, said: "The guidelines are so strict that we will not be holding Two Up at the club this year.

"They are too restrictive, for a start they say we have to hold it outside and we normally hold it in the function room so that creates issues for us."

Jason Manning, chief executive of Pittwater RSL, said: "It's beyond belief. How can you have 75,000 people at a football match and allow singing and dancing but not Two Up?"

Patrons take part in a traditional game of Two Up on Anzac Day, at the Australian Hotel in Sydney, in 2019. Picture; AAP

Mr Manning said his club would still hold Two Up but said it "will be very hard to police."

"How will you stop people passing through the crowd when they are looking at people around the ring to cover a bet or pay a debt?" he said. "What's the difference between that and passing through a crowd at the football?"

A spokesman for NSW Health said: "NSW Health has developed additional guidance to assist licensed premises to ensure people can continue to enjoy Two Up in a COVID Safe way.

"NSW Health is continuing to work with RSL NSW and businesses to support them to ensure a COVID-safe Anzac Day commemoration that meets public aspirations for this important event," he said.

Originally published as Big Two-Up changes for Anzac Day