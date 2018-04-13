Big three part of popular division

Andrew Firth will race in the V8 dirt modified section of the program this Saturday night at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

V8 DIRT modifieds have entered in big numbers for Saturday night's racing at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

For so late in the season after a long and grinding summer campaign, the nominations are very impressive with 28 cars at last count on hand.

Drivers from Brisbane, NSW provincial centres and Sydney will compete.

The representation also clearly typifies the Lismore focus as the mecca of V8 dirt modified racing on the Australian east coast.

"V8 dirt modifieds are very strong in this part of Australia,” promoter David Lander said.

"We have produced Australian champions and state titleholders and the popularity of the division, particularly in the Northern Rivers, continues to increase.”

Australian champions Scott Cannon, Andrew Pezzutti and Mark Robinson head the line-up. The main event will be run over a distance of 30 laps, with preliminary heats also programmed.

Andrew Firth, who has enjoyed a good season, particularly at the Grafton Speedway, is also a Lismore regular.

He presents one of the most professional teams on the road and will be looking to continue his good season.

"Lismore is a good track but you need your focus and concentration all the time and with such a big number of cars this weekend, there will be some tough competition,” Firth said.

It is also a big night for the junior sedan and wingless sprintcar drivers.

The youngsters in the juniors class will race for honours in the Autumn Cup. With Brock Youngberry and Josh Boyd in such good form at present, the opposition will find it difficult to stop this talented pair.

Youngberry and Boyd were recent feature race victors and go into the Autumn Cup strong favourites for race honours.

But there are others in the juniors class, such as Ryley Smith, Josh Weir, Sam Mooney and Ryan Howell, who also loom as potential winners.

While Michael Butcher currently leads the Lismore Workers' Club Wingless Sprintcar Driver to America Series, this weekend's penultimate round will go a long way to determining the final top 20 in the point standings for the title-deciding, 25-lap shoot-out later this month.

Regardless of positions in the top 20 point standings entered for the event, the winner will walk away with the air ticket to America, so this weekend's penultimate round is vital for Butcher as the form driver for most of the season.

Even though assured of a starting spot in the shoot-out, he needs to maintain his point lead after Saturday night to ensure a pole-position starting spot - a big advantage - in the upcoming final.

Gates open at 3pm and racing starts at 6pm.