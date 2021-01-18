'BIG THREAT': Thunderstorms, rain, wind, hail, flooding

Residents and visitors to the region should be vigilant as the Bureau of Meteorology has issued an alert for severe thunderstorms, including heavy rainfall and the subsequent risk of flash flooding on the Northern Rivers

On Monday January 18, 2021, BOM Meteorologist, Melody Sturm, said the far north east of NSW continues to be exposed to the risk of heavy rain.

"There's a chance of severe thunderstorms and heavy rain all over the Northern Rivers area," she said.

"If they do get severe thunderstorms and heavy rain, there will also be damaging wind gusts and large hail and then flash flooding is also a big threat."

Ms Strum said the conditions, which are occurring in association with a low-pressure trough, are likely to continue through to Tuesday.

According to BOM, Tuesday January 19 will see be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Winds will be north to north-westerly 10 to 15 knots shifting southerly 15 to 25 knots in the late afternoon.

Seas are predicted to 1 to 1.5 metres with a southerly 1 to 1.5 metres inshore, increasing to 1.5 to 2 metres offshore south of Yamba.

Last Friday, State Emergency Service Lismore City Unit posted a warning on social media regarding a flash flood risk with afternoon storms.

"NSW SES advises residents and holiday-makers to be aware of the potential for flash flooding over the weekend and into Monday," the warning read.

"Severe afternoon thunderstorms are possible across Northern NSW throughout the weekend and into Monday. These storms could bring heavy rain, damaging winds and hail.

"Saturated catchments and heavy bursts of rain associated with storms means flash flooding is possible and could occur more quickly than usual."

The SES remind everyone to never walk, ride or drive through floodwaters.

For emergency storm and flood, assistance call NSW 132 500.

In life-threatening situations call triple-0 (000).