Big splash for Memorial Baths' 90th birthday

CAKE TIME: Dad Pascal Scherrer with his three children (from left) Elias, 2, Caleb, 8, and Yael, 5, at the 90th birthday party for Lismore Memorial Baths. Hamish Broome

"WILL there be seconds?”

A horde of hungry youngsters looked on as staff cut into a giant birthday cake at the Lismore Memorial Baths' 90th birthday party on Sunday.

About 30 children turned up to the event with their parents, with a sausage sizzle, cake, and best dressed green and gold competition on offer.

CAKE TIME: Children and parents gather for the cutting of the cake at Lismore Memorial Baths' 90th birthday celebrations on Sunday. Hamish Broome

Among the birthday "guests” was local dad Pascale Scherrer, who came with his three kids Caleb, 8, daughter Yael, 5, and Elias 2.

Mr Scherrer rode from his nearby home, with his youngest two children getting to ride in a bike trailer.

Having a local pool nearby within riding distance is a godsend for young family, he said.

"We're without a car for the day, as mum's in Brisbane,” he said.

"So this is perfect.”

Caleb said he loved coming to the pool twice a week and was part of the swimming squad.

BIRTHDAY SPLASH: Elias Scherrer, 2, and Caleb Scherrer, 8, celebrate with dad Pascale at the Lismore Memorial Baths' 90th birthday party on Sunday. hamish broome

It was a fairly relaxed affair on Sunday and there were indeed a few seconds for those hungry enough for more.

The blow up floatie was the star of the show for kids between 12pm and 3pm, as usual on weekends.

With the recent post-flood facelift of the Baths now complete, the pool is as fresh as the first day it opened in 1928.

And it's important history as a community hub is has been lovingly recorded in black and white photographs and story panels dotted around the pool.