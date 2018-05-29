BIG SPENDERS: G'bah leads the way in online shopping

GOONELLABAH residents are spending up big online, with new data showing an almost 20 per cent increase.

Australia Post has released its annual Inside Australian Online Shopping Report which identifies who is buying what and where online.

The report showed Australians spent $21.3 billion last year - an 18.7 per cent increase compared with 2016.

General manager for Parcels & Express Services, Ben Franzi, said the research also showed Goonellabah residents were embracing online shopping.

He said purchases increased 19.9 per cent last year compared with 2016.

"Locals are big buyers of fashion, with purchases rising 21.9 per cent,” he said.

"Women's fashion is particularly popular.

"They also really love buying homewares and appliances, with purchases up 12 per cent.

"Goonellabah residents also enjoy shopping from online variety stores such as Kogan, Catch and Target, with purchases rising 38.6 per cent.”

Mr Franzi said the main reason people shopped online was for price, range and convenience.

"Online shopping gives people access to retailers all over Australia and beyond, and the choice to shop at a time that suits their needs,” he said.

More findings