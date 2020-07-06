‘Big shock’: Young dad left paralysed after tractor crash

More than $10,000 has been raised for Tablelands man, Max Kirk, who was recently in a tractor crash. He has undergone more than 15 hours of surgery and due to the extent of his injuries, Max is paralysed from the waist down and has little to no hand and wrist movement. Picture: Facebook

THE Far North community is rallying behind young father Max Kirk who has been left with significant paralysis to his legs and hands following a horror tractor crash.

Max Kirk, 24, broke his C5/6 (neck bone) in two places and damaged his spinal cord on June 18, after the tractor he was driving rolled on Mareeba Dimbulah Road.

He was transported from the scene by Rescue 510 helicopter and is now at Brisbane Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Father to 19-month-old daughter Brylee, Mr Kirk has undergone more than 15 hours of surgery and was put in an induced coma on life support.

He is now breathing on his own, but due to the extent of his injuries is paralysed from the waist down and has little to no hand and wrist movement.

More than $10,000 has so far been raised for Mr Kirk through a GoFundMe page set up by the mother of his child, Bekki Furnari.

"The support that Max has received has just been unbelievable," Ms Furnari said.

"He's had his tough days … but he's determined, he'll do anything he can to make sure that he gets to the stages that he needs to be.

"He's always out riding bikes and riding bulls and hunting, he never stops, so it's been a big shock.

"He can only move his arms, he can't move his hands or his fingers so it's been really tough."

Ms Furnari said all funds donated would go towards the expenses for Mr Kirk's recovery and treatment.

"We want to give him the best of everything for the best chance he has to recover," she said.

"We're going to do all we can."

Messages of support have been flooding in for Mr Kirk from family and friends since the crash.

"Absolutely shocking. I went to school with Max - he was a good bloke," Kane Jenner said. "I really hope he pulls through, he's still got his whole life ahead of him."

"Max, we believe you can recover from this and be there for your beautiful daughter, our granddaughter, Brylee," Gilda Furnari said.

"It will take time, strength and self belief and know that we will be here for you always."

To help Mr Kirk with his recovery, visit Max Kirks Road To Recovery fundraising page.