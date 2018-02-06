'Big school' may not know what hit it with Casino twins

CHEEKY DUO: Casino twins Zaedah and Shaelynn Stewart have had to be put in different kindergarten classes because the pair like playing jokes on people.

PLAYING tricks is nothing new for Casino twins Zaedah and Shaelynn Stewart.

The fun-loving girls already challenge family friends and acquaintances to tell them apart, and mum Dannielle Ritchie said it could become a game at "big school", too.

"Sometimes at pre-school they would tell the teacher they were the other twin to try and trick them," she said.

The four-year-old-twins started kindergarten at Casino Public School last week, and mum thought it wise to split them into different classes.

"When they are together they get up to mischief - they are quite full on and cheeky," she said.

"They have a bit of a mind of their own, they sometimes don't listen to teacher's instructions and want to do their own thing, but do it together.

"Their first orientation day at school they had an iPad to share, and both of them wanted it so they were wrestling and fighting over it."

When at home, the girls often go to the fridge and help themselves to the food, and to their mum's make-up.

"They get into my make-up and paint their faces with mascara and pink eye-shadow, it's really funny,' Ms Ritchie said.

"They both love mothering and nurturing their dolls. It's really cute to watch because they will really mother them, dress them and push them around in prams."

She said her and the girls' dad were both shocked when Zaedah came out of the kitchen with a sandwich she had made herself.

Mum described Zaedah as having the dominant personality and being more of an instigator when the twins were planning something, while Shaelynn was the quieter twin who tended to listen to what her sister said, which was part of the reason they were separated for class.

Zaedah loves colouring-in and being creative, while Shaelynn enjoys watching cartoons.

But both love books.

At the moment their favourites are Peek A Boo Poo! Alfie has a Present For You and Girls Don't Fart Okay!

"It's embarrassing," Ms Ritchie said, "they think it's great when I read them - I don't know why the book is so good but they love it."

In today's paper The Northern Star readers can collect for just $3 Enid Blyton's The Twins at St Clare's - a children's novel set in an English girls' boarding school which tells the story of twin sisters Pat and Isabel O'Sullivan in their first term at a new school.