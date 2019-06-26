Big Rob vs Lismore mayor: War of words at 'tough' meeting

A WAR of words erupted in the Lismore City council chambers last night, as a controversial local identity and the mayor had a heated debate.

Ahead of the Lismore City Council extraordinary meeting to discuss the final sign-off for the revised delivery program and operational plan, Big Rob was overheard saying he was going "to stir things up".

And he certainly made good on his promise.

Mr Rob attacked the council on a number of issues including the appointment of the newly created director of corporate services, Graeme Towers.

"A new face at the table, I don't know this gentleman, hi, I'm Big Rob," he said.

"I'm going to be more aggressive than usual. What is going on in this council? We spent so much on this consultation," he said.

"There's been hundreds and hundreds of submissions which (were) ... all ignored.

"Here we are again and changing it in a rushed process... the confusion."

STORMY SESSION: Resident Mr Rob exchanged heated words with the mayor Isaac Smith at Lismore City Council's extra-ordinary meeting on June 25. Alison Paterson

Mr Rob then accused the council of underhand business, at which point Mayor Isaac Smith to asked him to cease his tirade.

Before the meeting, Cr Smith had read a statement acknowledging the council and the community were facing a challenging budget.

He had asked that everyone show respect during the meeting.

As Mr Rob again accused the council of behaving badly, Cr Smith asked him to cease.

"Stop this right now," he said.

But Mr Rob continued to shout, and Cr Smith asked him several times to resume his seat or leave the council chambers.

Mr Rob refused and despite the presence of a security guard outside the chamber, he remained in the public access chair before eventually returning to sit in the gallery.

Other speakers during the public access included those representing the Lismore Workers Swim Team, the Hannah Cabinet and NORPA.

The budget was eventually passed by the council at last night's meeting, despite efforts from some councillors to delay the decision.

