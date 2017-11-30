Big Rob threatens High Court action over 'unfair' bail

LISMORE identity Big Rob has threatened to take action in the High Court if he continues to be forbidden from mentioning Lismore mayor Isaac Smith's name online, saying political figures were not exempt from public scrutiny.

Bail conditions preventing Mr Rob from mentioning Cr Smith were imposed after he allegedly breached an interim apprehended violence order taken out by the mayor in February this year.

After the interim AVO on Mr Rob was imposed, he allegedly referenced the mayor in a post in one of his Facebook pages in early April, shortly after the Lismore flood.

He was charged with breaching the interim AVO after Cr Smith reported the post to Lismore police.

Subsequent bail conditions imposed on Mr Rob forbade him from any mention of the mayor's name, or posting of an image of him on social media.

But on Monday this week Mr Rob tendered a request for the Local Court to drop the bail condition.

The request is set to be heard in Byron Bay Local Court next Thursday, December 7, after three Lismore magistrates withdrew themselves from hearing any matters related to Mr Rob.

Mr Rob said if the court did not drop the condition, he would take the issue to the High Court on constitutional grounds.

Because Cr Smith holds a position of public office, Rob has said he should be entitled to put him under scrutiny.

"Under the Commonwealth constitution there is an implied freedom of political debate," he said.

"The High Court in numerous cases has said there is an implied freedom (of debate) in the way they interpret the Constitution."

"Freedom of political communication is essential to any democracy and our freedom is protected by our highest court and our most powerful law - the Constitution," he said.

The 46-year-old former kebab shop owner turned social media entrepreneur and law student has pleaded not guilty to breaching the interim AVO.

Three Lismore magistrates, David Heilpern, Jeff Linden, and R Denes, have since excused themselves from hearing any matters relating to Mr Rob.

The matter returns to Byron Bay Local Court on December 7.