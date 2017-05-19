Big Rob loses appeal over interim AVO

BIG Rob has lost his appeal in Lismore District Court against an interim AVO imposed on him in relation to Lismore mayor Isaac Smith.

Lismore District Court Judge Laura Wells dismissed the appeal yesterday after Big Rob failed to appear.

Following the dismissal of the appeal Isaac Smith's instructing solicitor Clint Braid sought an order for legal costs against Mr Rob.

Judge Wells made an order that Big Rob file written submissions with the court over the costs matter within three weeks, with the matter to return to District Court on June 8.

A mention over the substantive matter of the apprehended personal violence order is scheduled for a mention this Monday in Lismore Local Court, where a hearing date is expected to be scheduled.