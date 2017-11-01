Big Rob accused of grabbing woman's shirt in sushi shop

FOOTAGE of police arresting Lismore identity Big Rob over an alleged assault has been aired in Lismore Local Court today.

Rob is facing a hearing over three counts of stalking and intimidation and one count of assault in relation to his alleged confrontation with a woman, Leanne Martin, in a Lismore restaurant late last year.

Police allege Ms Martin was in the Sushi Kuni restaurant in the Lismore Central shopping centre, on November 22 last year when she was approached and abused by Rob after taking a photograph from outside the venue. Rob allegedly grabbed her by the shirt.

It is alleged that Rob then threatened and intimidated the woman on subsequent occasions in the following days.

The court heard that the woman had attended Lismore police station on the day of the alleged incident complaining that Rob was calling her a "drug user and a feral" on Facebook.

Rob has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jodie Miller has called five witnesses to give evidence, as well as tendering written, audio, and video evidence.

One of the exhibits was a video which Big Rob aired live to Facebook when he was arrested by Lismore police on November 25 three days after the alleged incident.

The video depicts Rob driving to the Lismore police station before entering the station and being placed formally under arrest. In it, he refers to one of the arresting officers as an "obnoxious turd" and referred to the allegations as "bogus".

A second exhibit was an audio recording taken from Rob's radio program in which he again discussed the incident and referred to the alleged victim as a "feral" and "foul mouthed"

In the radio broadcast Rob said Ms Martin took a photo of him and he then approached her to ask her about the photo. He claims she then abused him, calling him a "fat pig" and the "c word".

Witness Darren Bell, former manager of PlayQuest Lismore, gave evidence that he was having dinner at Sushi Kuni on November 22 when Rob approached Ms Martin in a "highly aggressive and intimidating manner", then "put a camera in her face and took a photo".

Mr Bell said he could see that the woman was "visibly upset", and the phone was in "six inches of her face".

"She physically pulled back... she appeared to be completely shocked by what was occurring," he told Ms Miller.

Rob's solicitor Vince Boss said asked Mr Bell if he ever heard Ms Martin call Rob a "d**khead".

He also asked her if it was the case whether Ms Martin ordered her dinner after the incident, or had already eaten.

The hearing continues.