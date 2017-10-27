COURT CLOSED: Big Rob proceedings closed to the public

Update 12.05pm: A MAGISTRATE has closed the one of the court proceedings against Big Rob to the public after concerns were raised child offenders may be identified.

The allegations against Rob concern a video he posted on Facebook on February 26 this year showing a serious assault in Goonellabah between four young females and two victims.

Rob allegedly later updated the post between February 27 and March 3 to indicate the alleged offenders had been charged.

It is an offence to identify any children involved in court proceedings.

Rob was allegedly asked to remove the post after concerns it was being shared widely and one of the offenders could be clearly identified.

Just prior to the matter proceeding this morning, Magistrate Kathy Crittenden elected to close the court on the basis that the alleged child offenders may be identified during the proceedings.

Original story 11.20am: LISMORE identity Big Rob is facing a hearing today in the Local Court over an allegation he breached an apprehended violence order protecting Lismore mayor Isaac Smith.

Police charged Big Rob with the breach - which carries a maximum jail sentence of two years - over two public Facebook posts he made on April 4 and 6 this year which allegedly harassed the mayor.

When the posts were made Rob was already under an interim apprehended personal violence order imposed by the Local Court.

Under the conditions of the AVO Rob was forbidden not to intimidate or harass Cr Smith in any way.

According to police prosecutors, the Facebook posts constituted harassment.

Cr Smith will be called as witness in the hearing.

Rob is also facing a hearing over two counts of publish material - identify minor in relation to a video he allegedly posted on one of his Facebook sites last February.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden has adjourned the two hearings until later this morning.