Big rigs and shiny trucks roll into Casino

WHEN Mark Causley was at school he was always drawing pictures of trucks, his mother said.

His drawings - and dreams - have come true.

With his wife, cousin and father, he stood next to his shiny red Kentworth truck in Barker St at the Casino Truck Show.

His family travelled from Chatsworth Island near Yamba to take part in the show for the first time.

One hundred and fifty trucks joined them in the parade along the Bruxner Hwy and Centre St before parking in the CBD so people could see them up close.

Jason Causley spent three days polishing the chrome on the Causley rig until it was as shiny as a mirror.

The 2013 T909 model has done 702,000km, hauling produce to Melbourne and Adelaide, and is worth a cool $450,000, Mr Causley said.

People lined the streets and set up deckchairs in their front gardens as the big rigs rolled by tooting their horns in the annual North Coast Petroleum Casino Truck Show over the weekend.

Lismore's Ryan and Kim Borg were at the show for the first time, bringing their three-year-old son Jack to see the spectacle.

Winner of this year's truck show was O'Neill Haulage Western Star 40900. Driver Shane "Zoom" Kissell drove nine hours from Wollongong to be at his first truck show in Casino.