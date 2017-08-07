25°
News

Big rigs and shiny trucks roll into Casino

Susanna Freymark | 7th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
Casino Truck Show.
Casino Truck Show. Susanna Freymark

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Mark Causley was at school he was always drawing pictures of trucks, his mother said.

His drawings - and dreams - have come true.

With his wife, cousin and father, he stood next to his shiny red Kentworth truck in Barker St at the Casino Truck Show.

His family travelled from Chatsworth Island near Yamba to take part in the show for the first time.

One hundred and fifty trucks joined them in the parade along the Bruxner Hwy and Centre St before parking in the CBD so people could see them up close.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Jason Causley spent three days polishing the chrome on the Causley rig until it was as shiny as a mirror.

The 2013 T909 model has done 702,000km, hauling produce to Melbourne and Adelaide, and is worth a cool $450,000, Mr Causley said.

People lined the streets and set up deckchairs in their front gardens as the big rigs rolled by tooting their horns in the annual North Coast Petroleum Casino Truck Show over the weekend.

Lismore's Ryan and Kim Borg were at the show for the first time, bringing their three-year-old son Jack to see the spectacle.

Winner of this year's truck show was O'Neill Haulage Western Star 40900. Driver Shane "Zoom" Kissell drove nine hours from Wollongong to be at his first truck show in Casino.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  casino truck show northern rivers community

Pregnant woman bound during armed robbery

Pregnant woman bound during armed robbery

STAFF bound and safe plundered during armed robbery on Sunday evening.

  • News

  • 7th Aug 2017 8:35 AM

Quote for oval revamp comes in 40% over budget

Lismore Council's general manager Gary Murphy, Member for Page Kevin Hogan and mayor Isaac Smith welcomed the fast tracking of $3M upgrade funding for Oakes Oval in April.

The council will need to slightly dampen its ambitious upgrade plans

Third Hendra case confirmed near Lismore

Authorities warn North Coast horse owners to be vigilant after confirmation of a fourth outbreak of Hendra virus in Lismore area in less than a month.

Third case of Hendra virus in Lismore area in less than month

SOCIAL PHOTOS: Writers Festival whips up a storm of ideas

Maxine McCoy, 10, of Mullumbimby, at the Byron Bay Writers Festival 2017.

Byron Bay Writers Festival has a great first day

Local Partners

FLOOD REVIEW: Emergency Sub Plan 10 years old

NORTHERN Rivers is a priority for the NSW SES, with reviews already underway to amend the 2006 Emergency Sub Plan.

No fixed Abode: Book launch strikes a chord

No Fixed Abode photographer Drew Rogers with his wife Celeste Harris, at the 2017 Byron Bay Writers Festival.

Confronting book on homelessness in Byron Bay proves a hit.

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

TRADITIONAL: Find fantastic local produce, handcraft and coffee at the Lismore Carboot Markets.

Where to get fresh produce and local coffee from.

'Lettuce' check out the markets this weekend

LETTUCE FANCIER: Denise Latham at her stall at the Mullumbimby Farmers' Market.

Denise Latham is what you might call a lettuce expert

Thirteen fantastic things to do this week

Marnie will be performing a pole dancing routine with Cherie Small, dance instructor from Roxie Rose Burlesque, for Stars of Lismore.

Writers, fireworks, poets and... Batman!

Selfless act doesn’t pay off for Toowoomba's Tarzan

Queensland farmer's brave decision has cost him his spot on Australian Survivor.

Grant Hackett enjoys 'soft' night on the town

Olympic swimming champion Grant Hackett enjoys a drama-free night out on the Gold Coast, happily posing for a snap with local Harley Cikarouski at the Garden bar in The Star casino complex in Broadbeach,

“It didn’t seem like they were having a crazy, big night.”

No Splendour: Amber Heard and Elon Musk in break-up

Amber Heard is back in Australia — but without billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk.

The news came after the couple attended Splendour in the Grass

Is Prince Harry set to propose to Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking on the runway at an airport in Africa.

An intimate safari is on the couple’s agenda

The real story behind Blue Murder

Cast of the original Blue Murder series portraying, left to right, Chris Flannery (Gary Sweet), Graham Henry (Peter Phelps), Roger Rogerson (Richard Roxburgh), Neddy Smith (Tony Martin).

Blue Murder was the original true crime blockbuster.

Lisa Wilkinson's evil eye edict to hubby Peter FitzSimons

Peter FitzSimons at the 2017 Byron Bay Writers Festival.

Fiery larrikin Peter FitzSimons had the audience in stitches.

Netflix documentary claims 'eating eggs as bad as smoking'

The film claims eating one egg a day is as bad as smoking five cigarettes a day.

What The Health slammed by experts

Ultra-Modern Designer Home in Town

House 3,16 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,280,000 to...

This superb solar passive home is the epitome of the sub-tropical North Coast lifestyle. Set in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to town and...

CONVENIENT COUNTRY LIVING on the outskirts of CLUNES

9 Eureka Road, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 UNDER CONTRACT

Offered for the first time in 35 years is this 3 bedroom family home without a neighbour in sight. Set on a 1/3 of an acre of land and with many features...

Grand Family Home on a Large Block

12 Tristran Parade, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Located on a private and very usable 5,290m2 (1.3 acres) block close to Shearwater Steiner School and only 4 minutes from Mullumbimby, this grand home has been...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $535,000

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,800,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 $680,000 to...

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

UNMARKED GRAVE: Burial site on plateau won't delay massive development

A burial site has been located on the site of a major residential lot subdivision on the North Lismore Plateau.

Opponents have vowed the fight will go on