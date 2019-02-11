Big revelations on agenda at first Kyogle council meeting

NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Jim Ferris wants the two bridges on Lynch's Creek Rd to be two lane for safety reasons. Kyogle Council will reveal their completion and safety improvements at Monday's meeting

NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Jim Ferris wants the two bridges on Lynch's Creek Rd to be two lane for safety reasons. Kyogle Council will reveal their completion and safety improvements at Monday's meeting Susanna Freymark

ON Monday Kyogle Council will deliver on a promise made in an attempt to resolve concerns over the safety of motorists driving on "dangerous” Lynches Creek Rd bridges.

During an explosive public access presentation at the Kyogle council meeting back on July 9, 2018, cattle farmer Jim Ferris voiced his concerns about the Lynches Creek bridges, ahead of their completion, stating he firmly believed the bridges should have dual lanes for safety reasons.

"Save our grandkids' lives by putting double lane bridges in there,” Mr Ferris said.

Director of assets and infrastructure Tony Lickiss gave a detailed response.

"We look at the traffic volumes and the generating potential of that road and come to the determination of whether it's warranted,” he said.

"You do not have the traffic volumes to warrant a dual lane. In three months' time you will have a bridge there complete, done, finished.”

In July, most councillors carried a foreshadowed motion by Cr Kylie Thomas, for better safety warnings be implemented for motorists approaching Lynches Creek Bridge.

At Monday's meeting, a new council report will show improvements to motorist safety relating to two newly constructed bridges on Lynches Creek Road.

The two bridges have since been completed and the council report says "safety to road users has been significantly enhanced through improved visibility and road alignment and surface”.

Trend analysis results from Kyogle Council Community Surveys from 2007 to 2017 will also be revealed at the meeting.

The surveys were conducted for councillors to better understand the needs of the residents, which council services and programs are of the most importance to the community and what issues are of concern.

Further, councillors will discuss an application made from Gold Coast Tweed Motor Sporting Club (GCTMC) to stage the inaugural 'Working Dog Rally' on Saturday July 20, 2019 on roads in the vicinity of Bonalbo, and to seek endorsement of the event.

This report will also update the council on the recommended approach for assessing the economic benefit that accrue from such events.