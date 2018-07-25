Big response for Ballina race meeting

DEFINITELY ON: Brisbane jockey Tegan Harrison rode Cashed Up to a win in the $65,000 Ballina Cup last year. It will run again in September.

BALLINA Jockey Club has been inundated with nominations for Friday's TAB meeting in a year where they will race a Ballina Cup after all.

BJC general manager Matt Bertram said the club received 160 nominations for the eight-race meeting with 26 alone in the benchmarked 65 handicap over 1000m.

"It's been a good response,” Bertram said. "We've also had perfect weather, the track is rated a Soft 5 at the moment but should race a Good 4 if the weather gods look after us.”

The BJC also has a number of functions running at the course on Friday while Racing NSW has just confirmed with the club that it's annual 1600m Cup race will be held in 2018.

The BJC had planned to conduct major irrigation work to the track after Friday's meeting but that has now been shelved so the September 6 Ballina Cup can be run.

What it does mean that Bertram, his staff and the BJC committee have a short period to prepare and organise the biggest day on the calendar.

The decision to go ahead with the cup was made only on Friday, leaving five weeks until the big day.

"It's definitely going on as planned, we will be marketing the event and selling tickets this week,” Bertram said.

"We just had to get Ballina on the front foot as opposed to waiting and that's what we've done.”

Bertram said it had been "a difficult situation” in the lead-up to the decision to run the cup.

"I know there were rumours,” he said. "We couldn't say one way or the other until we did our due diligence with the tender process (for the drainage work).”

The tender process had put forward two dates to start the drainage, one in late August and one in late September, but the club decided to go with the September start date after the cup.

"If we went with August it meant the the cup would have been bypassed or delayed,” he said.

There is TAB meetings at Casino and Lismore next month.